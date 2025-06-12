Sign up
Previous
Photo 4001
Fire pit
A nice winter evening pass time. A bit of a burn in the fire pit.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
fire
fire
Diana
ace
Fabulous flames and textures! We have started using our fireplace for the first time this winter. Night temps around 5C, daytime 20C and blue skies.
June 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Cozy evenings… fabulous photo of the warmth…
June 12th, 2025
