Previous
Photo 4008
Beagle Bay
This gives you a good idea of the expanse of our little Bay even if it is a rather crude manual pano. The pics were not taken for this purpose!
You can just make out our village at the inlet on the RHS.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
4
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4001
4002
4003
4004
4005
4006
4007
4008
pano
Diana
ace
How stunning this looks, your little bay is not so little after all. Such a beautiful cloudscape.
June 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovey scene
June 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely bay.
June 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2025
