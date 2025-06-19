Previous
Beagle Bay by pusspup
Beagle Bay

This gives you a good idea of the expanse of our little Bay even if it is a rather crude manual pano. The pics were not taken for this purpose!
You can just make out our village at the inlet on the RHS.
Diana ace
How stunning this looks, your little bay is not so little after all. Such a beautiful cloudscape.
June 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovey scene
June 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely bay.
June 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2025  
