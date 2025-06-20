Previous
Jack Frost by pusspup
Jack Frost

About as cold as it gets here, 'feels like' -8C

Frost on the local Hill. Shot taken by Wylie 2 on his walk.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Ooo chilly
June 20th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
The frost makes a lovely scene. Well over 30C here
June 20th, 2025  
