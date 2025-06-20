Sign up
Previous
Photo 4009
Jack Frost
About as cold as it gets here, 'feels like' -8C
Frost on the local Hill. Shot taken by Wylie 2 on his walk.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
3
0
4002
4003
4004
4005
4006
4007
4008
4009
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th June 2025 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Ooo chilly
June 20th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
The frost makes a lovely scene. Well over 30C here
June 20th, 2025
