Walking the trail by pusspup
Photo 4010

Walking the trail

Another even colder morning this morning 'feels like -10C'! And another shot from Wylie 2 in the frost.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Kathy A ace
It’s certainly not in the minus here but well below average which is too cold for me.
June 21st, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Ooh winter, what's that again??
June 21st, 2025  
Denise Wood
Great frosty capture :)
June 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful frosty scene as we swelter in our UK heatwave !
June 21st, 2025  
