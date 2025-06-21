Sign up
Previous
Photo 4010
Walking the trail
Another even colder morning this morning 'feels like -10C'! And another shot from Wylie 2 in the frost.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4801
photos
237
followers
271
following
1098% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th June 2025 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Kathy A
ace
It’s certainly not in the minus here but well below average which is too cold for me.
June 21st, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Ooh winter, what's that again??
June 21st, 2025
Denise Wood
Great frosty capture :)
June 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful frosty scene as we swelter in our UK heatwave !
June 21st, 2025
