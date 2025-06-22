Sign up
Photo 4011
Frosty violets
Taken in our garden while hanging out the washing this morning!
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
frost
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the way that the frost defines the shapes.
June 22nd, 2025
Karen
ace
Lovely! It looks like the frosting on a cake or on some of the haribo gummy products
June 22nd, 2025
