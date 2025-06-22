Previous
Frosty violets by pusspup
Photo 4011

Frosty violets

Taken in our garden while hanging out the washing this morning!
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1098% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I love the way that the frost defines the shapes.
June 22nd, 2025  
Karen ace
Lovely! It looks like the frosting on a cake or on some of the haribo gummy products
June 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact