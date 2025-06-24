Sign up
Previous
Photo 4013
Crimson rosella on vase
orion-fire
scarlet beauty in midnight blue
its ruffle
spins to a blur
https://colleenkeatingpoet.com/crimson-rosella/
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
1st May 2021 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
June 24th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Is this real? I have to know it will be as it is 365! fav
June 24th, 2025
