Previous
Photo 4015
Fosts and frogs again!
At least the sun mainly comes out and burns off the fog for a beautiful day - mostly.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th June 2025 10:02am
Tags
frost
Lesley
ace
So pretty to see the ice around the leaf edges
June 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The frost highlights the shape of the leaf nicely.
June 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
This leaf looks like it’s been trimmed with chantilly lace… so perfect as I zoom in. Gosh natures is soo wonderful
June 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 26th, 2025
