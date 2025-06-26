Previous
Fosts and frogs again! by pusspup
Fosts and frogs again!

At least the sun mainly comes out and burns off the fog for a beautiful day - mostly.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Lesley ace
So pretty to see the ice around the leaf edges
June 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The frost highlights the shape of the leaf nicely.
June 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This leaf looks like it’s been trimmed with chantilly lace… so perfect as I zoom in. Gosh natures is soo wonderful
June 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 26th, 2025  
