Previous
Photo 4017
More frost!
minus 4 again this morning, and a hard frost. At least the sun came out for most of the day to warm things up.
Believe it or not I think this is the foliage of the Californian poppy. I bet its getting a shock!
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4808
photos
237
followers
270
following
1100% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th June 2025 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
Diana
ace
Such magnificent frosty details, I hope it survives.
June 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Like beautiful crystals
June 28th, 2025
