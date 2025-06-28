Previous
More frost! by pusspup
Photo 4017

More frost!

minus 4 again this morning, and a hard frost. At least the sun came out for most of the day to warm things up.
Believe it or not I think this is the foliage of the Californian poppy. I bet its getting a shock!
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such magnificent frosty details, I hope it survives.
June 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Like beautiful crystals
June 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact