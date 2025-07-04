Previous
Floral arrangement by pusspup
Photo 4023

Floral arrangement

We had cabin fever after Covid so went for a drive in the country, looked through the bric a Brac store. Found some photo ops!
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Wylie


@pusspup
Issi Bannerman
That's lovely!
July 4th, 2025  
Diana
How beautifully you captured this lovely still life. It must feel great to be out and about again.
July 4th, 2025  
JackieR
Hope you're both fully recovered.
July 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
How wonderful to be out and about again after the covid ! Such a sweet find and capture - even silk flowers can look pretty and cheerful !
July 4th, 2025  
Kathy A
Beautiful
July 4th, 2025  
Chrissie
Lovely pic
July 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Sweet arrangement.
July 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
July 4th, 2025  
Maggiemae
Very nice on the Black! Can't quite see the name of the book!
July 4th, 2025  
Karen
That's delightful - an uncluttered yet striking arrangement. Glad you're over Covid.
July 4th, 2025  
