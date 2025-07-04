Sign up
Previous
Photo 4023
Floral arrangement
We had cabin fever after Covid so went for a drive in the country, looked through the bric a Brac store. Found some photo ops!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
10
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
Tags
flowers
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's lovely!
July 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
How beautifully you captured this lovely still life. It must feel great to be out and about again.
July 4th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Hope you're both fully recovered.
July 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful to be out and about again after the covid ! Such a sweet find and capture - even silk flowers can look pretty and cheerful !
July 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Lovely pic
July 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet arrangement.
July 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 4th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Very nice on the Black! Can't quite see the name of the book!
July 4th, 2025
Karen
ace
That's delightful - an uncluttered yet striking arrangement. Glad you're over Covid.
July 4th, 2025
