Who learnt keyboard skills on something like this? by pusspup
Who learnt keyboard skills on something like this?

Mine wasn't as picturesque as this one, but I sure had to hit the keys hard.
Another diorama courtesy of the bric a brac shop.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

eDorre ace
I did! Beautiful shot
July 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Had one like this until a few years ago
July 5th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I remember bashing away on one of those many years ago
July 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Oh yes, I remember those days very well! Such a lovely composition and capture.
July 5th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful composition and lighting. I really like this old lady. I wrote all my papers in college on one like that.
July 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nostalgic , beautifully captured , presented with the soft dreamy edit ! fav
July 5th, 2025  
