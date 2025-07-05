Sign up
Previous
Photo 4024
Who learnt keyboard skills on something like this?
Mine wasn't as picturesque as this one, but I sure had to hit the keys hard.
Another diorama courtesy of the bric a brac shop.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
6
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
9
9
Comments
6
6
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th July 2025 3:00pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
life
,
still
eDorre
ace
I did! Beautiful shot
July 5th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Had one like this until a few years ago
July 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I remember bashing away on one of those many years ago
July 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Oh yes, I remember those days very well! Such a lovely composition and capture.
July 5th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful composition and lighting. I really like this old lady. I wrote all my papers in college on one like that.
July 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nostalgic , beautifully captured , presented with the soft dreamy edit ! fav
July 5th, 2025
