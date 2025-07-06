Previous
Bon Voyage? by pusspup
Photo 4025

Bon Voyage?

Travel luggage the old way. thanks to antique shop in Bungendore.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
Great treatment you gave these old suitcases, a blast from the past.
July 6th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot, just think how much Easy Jet would charge to take that lot in the cabin!
July 6th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
If only they could talk
July 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Who will buy it???
July 6th, 2025  
Wylie ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Won't be me, I just sent a bunch of similar luggage off to charity from my Mum's home!
July 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 6th, 2025  
