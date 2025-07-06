Sign up
Previous
Photo 4025
Bon Voyage?
Travel luggage the old way. thanks to antique shop in Bungendore.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
6
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4816
photos
238
followers
272
following
1102% complete
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th July 2025 3:03pm
Tags
antiques
Diana
ace
Great treatment you gave these old suitcases, a blast from the past.
July 6th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great shot, just think how much Easy Jet would charge to take that lot in the cabin!
July 6th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
If only they could talk
July 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Who will buy it???
July 6th, 2025
Wylie
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Won't be me, I just sent a bunch of similar luggage off to charity from my Mum's home!
July 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 6th, 2025
