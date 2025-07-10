Previous
Little white houses by pusspup
Photo 4029

Little white houses

Walking back to my hotel I was taken by these two all-white houses! Paired with the white clouds I rather liked the picture.
A different look to the federation and country colours of the surrounding neighbourhood.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Wylie

@pusspup
