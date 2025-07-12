Previous
Flying high! by pusspup
Flying high!

I did snap some snow capped mountains, but I preferred these wonderful clouds with the flying kangaroo.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
A wonderful sight and capture, I love the rows of clouds. The kangaroo and its reflection are a beautiful pop of colour.
July 12th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous scene!
July 12th, 2025  
