Previous
Photo 4032
box of shoe makers shoe lasts I
Found these amazing shoe lasts in a box at the antique store and had fun with processing but couldn't decide between this and a monochrome version - see my other album.
I'd be interested in your thoughts.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th July 2025 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoe
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great find.
July 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this version, such fabulous textures and tones.
July 13th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I much prefer this version
July 13th, 2025
