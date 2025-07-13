Previous
box of shoe makers shoe lasts I by pusspup
Photo 4032

box of shoe makers shoe lasts I

Found these amazing shoe lasts in a box at the antique store and had fun with processing but couldn't decide between this and a monochrome version - see my other album.
I'd be interested in your thoughts.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great find.
July 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this version, such fabulous textures and tones.
July 13th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I much prefer this version
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact