Lunch location by pusspup
Lunch location

It was a cold day out in the country but we stopped in this little reserve to eat lunch and 'boil the billy' for a cuppa.
There was a paddock with cows adjacent, and they all came over to watch.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous scenery.
July 16th, 2025  
