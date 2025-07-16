Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4035
Lunch location
It was a cold day out in the country but we stopped in this little reserve to eat lunch and 'boil the billy' for a cuppa.
There was a paddock with cows adjacent, and they all came over to watch.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4828
photos
238
followers
273
following
1105% complete
View this month »
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
Latest from all albums
4030
792
4031
793
4032
4033
4034
4035
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th July 2025 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous scenery.
July 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close