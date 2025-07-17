Previous
Wee Jasper by pusspup
Wee Jasper

That same windmill from a couple of days ago, showing some of the surrounds. This was the track out to the Wee Jasper caves, but we found it wasn't open on week days (thank goodness, I'm not into caves!).
Wylie

Annie D ace
Fabulous sky and light in this beautiful scene :)
July 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this capture and the beautiful rural scene. The light, clouds and windmill make it so special.
July 17th, 2025  
