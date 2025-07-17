Sign up
Previous
Photo 4036
Wee Jasper
That same windmill from a couple of days ago, showing some of the surrounds. This was the track out to the Wee Jasper caves, but we found it wasn't open on week days (thank goodness, I'm not into caves!).
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
2
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4829
photos
238
followers
273
following
1105% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
365
ILCE-7M3
15th July 2025 12:01pm
landscape
Annie D
ace
Fabulous sky and light in this beautiful scene :)
July 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this capture and the beautiful rural scene. The light, clouds and windmill make it so special.
July 17th, 2025
