Previous
Photo 4037
Curiosity!
They came from the far side of the paddock to watch us eat our lunch. So funny and such cute calves.
Good to see that they each had their RFID tag in place.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
8
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th July 2025 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
Diana
ace
I love this, how inquisitive they are all looking, even the ones at the back! You must have been a strange and unusual sighting for them ;-)
July 18th, 2025
Brian
ace
Fun story telling 😊
July 18th, 2025
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@briaan
I suspect that any vehicle that normally turns up has a bale of hay for them!
July 18th, 2025
julia
ace
Young stock are always nosey.. Yes pays to have the ID tags in place so as to stop rustling.. Great shot.
July 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely they came to say hello, beautiful inquisitive cows
July 18th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a cute audience
July 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely to see these inquisitive cattle .
July 18th, 2025
Denise Wood
Very curious :)
July 18th, 2025
