Curiosity! by pusspup
Curiosity!

They came from the far side of the paddock to watch us eat our lunch. So funny and such cute calves.
Good to see that they each had their RFID tag in place.
18th July 2025

Wylie

@pusspup
I love this, how inquisitive they are all looking, even the ones at the back! You must have been a strange and unusual sighting for them ;-)
July 18th, 2025  
Fun story telling 😊
July 18th, 2025  
@ludwigsdiana @briaan I suspect that any vehicle that normally turns up has a bale of hay for them!
July 18th, 2025  
Young stock are always nosey.. Yes pays to have the ID tags in place so as to stop rustling.. Great shot.
July 18th, 2025  
Lovely they came to say hello, beautiful inquisitive cows
July 18th, 2025  
Such a cute audience
July 18th, 2025  
How lovely to see these inquisitive cattle .
July 18th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Very curious :)
July 18th, 2025  
