Colourful elephant, Bendigo by pusspup
Photo 4039

Colourful elephant, Bendigo

This one was just catching the last of the sun, catching the vibrant (and somewhat unusual) colour of the elephant.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! so delightful , he looks such a colourful and playful young Elephant !
July 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, I love both the Ellie and that beautiful building.
July 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Not quite Elmer colours!!!
July 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Delightful
July 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely vibrant elephant and such stunning buildings in the background.
July 20th, 2025  
