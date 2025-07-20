Sign up
Previous
Photo 4039
Colourful elephant, Bendigo
This one was just catching the last of the sun, catching the vibrant (and somewhat unusual) colour of the elephant.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
5
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4832
photos
238
followers
273
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th July 2025 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
elephant
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! so delightful , he looks such a colourful and playful young Elephant !
July 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture, I love both the Ellie and that beautiful building.
July 20th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Not quite Elmer colours!!!
July 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
July 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely vibrant elephant and such stunning buildings in the background.
July 20th, 2025
