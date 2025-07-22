Previous
We did get a little wet by pusspup
We did get a little wet

But made it back to the car before the downpour.
I know I’ve shared this tree before but it is a beauty!
Yao RL ace
Thanks to the weather, so moody.
July 22nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
It sure is a beauty
July 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful moody scene of the lull before the storm ! Love the muted monotones in this image ! fav
July 22nd, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Ooh, awesome picture
July 22nd, 2025  
