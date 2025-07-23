Previous
Rural scene by pusspup
Photo 4042

Rural scene

Another shot from our lunch at Wee Jasper recently. Chilly but lovely.
From the signage and vegetation around I'm guessing that this these trees are sometimes on the riverbank.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
You have the most amazing captures of rural scenes, one more beautiful than the other.
July 23rd, 2025  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana thanks so much Diana, you are my best fan ❤️
July 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
A wonderful place to have lunch… your in the heart of nature…
July 23rd, 2025  
