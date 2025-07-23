Sign up
Previous
Photo 4042
Rural scene
Another shot from our lunch at Wee Jasper recently. Chilly but lovely.
From the signage and vegetation around I'm guessing that this these trees are sometimes on the riverbank.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4835
photos
238
followers
273
following
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th July 2025 12:14pm
landscape
Diana
ace
You have the most amazing captures of rural scenes, one more beautiful than the other.
July 23rd, 2025
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks so much Diana, you are my best fan ❤️
July 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
A wonderful place to have lunch… your in the heart of nature…
July 23rd, 2025
