Previous
Photo 4046
Fish and chips for dinner
A lovely stop at the Bay boathouse for fish and chips.
The seagulls were pretty feral!
No chips for them!
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th July 2025 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, such gorgeous clouds too!
July 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such aa wonderful view of sea and sky - beautiful blues !
July 27th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding!
July 27th, 2025
