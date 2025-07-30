Previous
Calm corner by pusspup
Calm corner

I know I've shared photos of this part of the beach before, but I just can't do this walk without being blown away by its beauty - so here you are, another shot :)
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
I can understand why! Such a wonderful nature scene with so much to see and beautiful vegetation.
July 30th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Beautifully protected - just begging to be explored.
July 30th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
July 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely looking bay.
July 30th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
There are some shots you just can't go by!
July 30th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Love it, such a great capture through the trees to the beach.
July 30th, 2025  
