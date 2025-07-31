Sign up
Previous
Photo 4050
Looking North
After wild storms this year, there are rock shelves uncovered on the beach that we haven't seen in years. They are volcanic and have wonderful geological structures.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4843
photos
239
followers
272
following
1109% complete
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
Views
23
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th July 2025 12:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scenery, love the shapes, tones and textures.
July 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So interesting to see what the storms have uncovered.
July 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Splendid
July 31st, 2025
