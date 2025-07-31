Previous
Looking North by pusspup
Photo 4050

Looking North

After wild storms this year, there are rock shelves uncovered on the beach that we haven't seen in years. They are volcanic and have wonderful geological structures.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scenery, love the shapes, tones and textures.
July 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So interesting to see what the storms have uncovered.
July 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Splendid
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact