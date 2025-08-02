Sign up
Previous
Photo 4052
Bayside
Another Bay side shot at sunset. If you look hard you can see yesterday's yacht in the distant background.
It was fun to watch all the gulls and pelicans coming and going.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4845
photos
239
followers
272
following
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th July 2025 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seascape
Diana
ace
I love this wonderful capture and scene, the birds and tones are so beautiful.
August 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
An enchanting sunset… lovely colours & beautiful yacht what fun!
August 2nd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful composition- and what a lovely way to wile away the time
August 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light and tones.
August 2nd, 2025
