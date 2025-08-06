Previous
Kangaroos sunning by the beach by pusspup
Photo 4056

Kangaroos sunning by the beach

Nothing stops a good lie in the sun by the beach even for a kangaroo. They weren't sufficiently fussed by my presence to even look my way.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh wow, what beautiful sight in the sunshine! Such a diffence to the sky, it looks so ominous!
August 6th, 2025  
Shirley ace
How cool
August 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
They do look very relaxed.
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact