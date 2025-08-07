Previous
Afternoon bike ride by pusspup
Afternoon bike ride

It's been a beautiful sunny day and after a negative degree beginning warmed up nicely. We took an afternoon bike ride around the lake and were rewarded with some nice photo ops.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene
August 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful layers and squiggly reflections, those trees look stunning in that lovely light.
August 7th, 2025  
