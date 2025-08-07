Sign up
Previous
Photo 4057
Afternoon bike ride
It's been a beautiful sunny day and after a negative degree beginning warmed up nicely. We took an afternoon bike ride around the lake and were rewarded with some nice photo ops.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th August 2025 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Kathy A
ace
Lovely scene
August 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful layers and squiggly reflections, those trees look stunning in that lovely light.
August 7th, 2025
