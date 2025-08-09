Previous
At the exhibition by pusspup
At the exhibition

My good friend's partner's daughter is an artist and her work was on display at the gallery. This is Wylie 2 and my friend (also an artist) admiring one of the works.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Kathy A ace
How wonderful
August 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
How exciting that must be, lovely shot.
August 9th, 2025  
