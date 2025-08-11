Sign up
Previous
Photo 4061
The road home
And extremely steep it was too. Glad we have a good 4WD!
But a great view and BoB.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
4
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th August 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this stunning bush scene and landscape, beautiful clouds too. Gorgeous on black, it sure pops.
August 11th, 2025
Kenneth Rose
ace
What a fantastic shot, it could be an artists painting. Amazing depth of field and glorious colours. A favourite.
August 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous landscape
August 11th, 2025
Annie D
ace
A must fav for me - what a stunning scene!
August 11th, 2025
