Previous
Photo 4065
Winter trees
Back to those winter trees. This time I was lucky to capture some water hens in foreground and ducks in the sky!
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4866
photos
241
followers
273
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th August 2025 3:00pm
Tags
waterscape
Annie D
ace
a beautiful scene :)
August 15th, 2025
