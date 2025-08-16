Previous
Banksia flower by pusspup
Banksia flower

Very close!
Such amazingly structural flowers. Love 'em.
BoB
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
How stunning, wonderful details and repetition!
August 16th, 2025  
moni kozi
Nice details
August 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
August 16th, 2025  
