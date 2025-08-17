Previous
Light in the forest by pusspup
Light in the forest

Stormy clouds and a ray of sunlight on the trees.
Babs ace
Looks like a few seasons in one day
August 17th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
Amazing lighting
August 17th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A striking light in this lovely composition
August 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 17th, 2025  
