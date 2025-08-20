Sign up
Previous
Photo 4070
Welcome! NOT
A big haul up to the top of the ridge, and then this.
At least it was a good view from the top even if exploring was off the menu.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oops , better obey the warning - better to abide than be sorry !
August 20th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are protecting the peregrin falcons during their breeding season, most of the reserve is open to the public
August 20th, 2025
Wylie
ace
@koalagardens
that's OK, it didn't really fuss us at all.
August 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well worth the haul to get this beautiful view.
August 20th, 2025
