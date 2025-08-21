Previous
new driveway by pusspup
Photo 4071

new driveway

The concrete truck delivering our new driveway today! Despite the light rain, they're doing a great job.
(So, I didn't get out much to take photos)
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Joan Robillard
Good capture
August 21st, 2025  
