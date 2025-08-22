Previous
Pimelia physodes by pusspup
Photo 4072

Pimelia physodes

This native (to Western Australia) is a new one for me. Spotted at the botanic gardens while waiting for my lunch companions.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I can't pronounce this let alone know what they are! But I like the four and light!
August 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Splendid
August 22nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Interesting
August 22nd, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Strange name for me bt the plant looks lovely.
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact