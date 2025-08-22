Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4072
Pimelia physodes
This native (to Western Australia) is a new one for me. Spotted at the botanic gardens while waiting for my lunch companions.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4873
photos
241
followers
274
following
1115% complete
View this month »
4065
4066
4067
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd August 2025 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
Maggiemae
ace
I can't pronounce this let alone know what they are! But I like the four and light!
August 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Splendid
August 22nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Interesting
August 22nd, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Strange name for me bt the plant looks lovely.
August 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close