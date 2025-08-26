Previous
Banksias and daisies by pusspup
Photo 4076

Banksias and daisies

This is a PS blend of two shots from the Botanic gardens, a Banksia ericifolia and a paper daisy - both natives.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 26th, 2025  
