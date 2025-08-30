Previous
'Bob Hope' by pusspup
Photo 4080

'Bob Hope'

I bought Bob Hope for Mum years ago. Now he's mine and has his first flower.
Thinking of you Mum.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Wylie

Bob is a beauty.
August 30th, 2025  
