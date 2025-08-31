Previous
"The great Australian wattle
Is the symbol of our land
You can put it in a bottle
Or hold it in your hand"

(Richard Farmer, 1966 as best I can find)

A Pep Ventosa version with 9 photos merged.
Spring has sprung, though it's still really cold in the mornings. Wattle is out - seen on our walk this morning.
31st August 2025

Kathy A
The wattle everywhere is beautiful
August 31st, 2025  
Diana
Pep would be so proud of you, such a stunning image! I love the quote too :-)
August 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely
A nice Pep.
August 31st, 2025  
Annie D
This is a beautiful edit. I have been loving the winter wattles the last couple of months. The motorway to the mountains is lined with yellow and looks fabulous!
August 31st, 2025  
Christina
Fabulous edit
August 31st, 2025  
Shirley
A cool editing
August 31st, 2025  
