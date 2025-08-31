Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4081
Wattle
"The great Australian wattle
Is the symbol of our land
You can put it in a bottle
Or hold it in your hand"
(Richard Farmer, 1966 as best I can find)
A Pep Ventosa version with 9 photos merged.
Spring has sprung, though it's still really cold in the mornings. Wattle is out - seen on our walk this morning.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4882
photos
241
followers
274
following
1118% complete
View this month »
4074
4075
4076
4077
4078
4079
4080
4081
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st August 2025 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
wattle
Kathy A
ace
The wattle everywhere is beautiful
August 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
Pep would be so proud of you, such a stunning image! I love the quote too :-)
August 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice Pep.
August 31st, 2025
Annie D
ace
This is a beautiful edit. I have been loving the winter wattles the last couple of months. The motorway to the mountains is lined with yellow and looks fabulous!
August 31st, 2025
Christina
ace
Fabulous edit
August 31st, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool editing
August 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close