Previous
Photo 4083
reflection
Reflection in a puddle on our walk on the local hillside.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4884
photos
241
followers
274
following
4076
4077
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
4083
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st August 2025 9:38am
reflection
Diana
ace
Gorgeous reflections and colours. You have so many wonderful bush scenes and walks!
I wish I could walk in this country as we do have some similar scenes too.
September 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours and reflections.
September 2nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
September 2nd, 2025
