reflection by pusspup
Photo 4083

reflection

Reflection in a puddle on our walk on the local hillside.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
Gorgeous reflections and colours. You have so many wonderful bush scenes and walks!

I wish I could walk in this country as we do have some similar scenes too.
September 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours and reflections.
September 2nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
September 2nd, 2025  
