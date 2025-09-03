Previous
Hellebores with bee by pusspup
Photo 4084

Hellebores with bee

Over the last few years, I've bought some very beautiful Hellebores for the garden. This one is flowering madly at the moment. I had a play in Topaz studio 2 and really liked this painting effect.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
The edit works beautifully :)
September 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So nicely framed. I can imagine this on a wall.
September 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact