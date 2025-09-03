Sign up
Photo 4084
Hellebores with bee
Over the last few years, I've bought some very beautiful Hellebores for the garden. This one is flowering madly at the moment. I had a play in Topaz studio 2 and really liked this painting effect.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4885
photos
241
followers
274
following
1118% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st August 2025 11:15am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Annie D
ace
The edit works beautifully :)
September 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So nicely framed. I can imagine this on a wall.
September 3rd, 2025
