Spring is in the air by pusspup
Photo 4085

Spring is in the air

Wylie 2 flanked by flowering wattles and towering gums - iconically Aussie.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana
Wonderful capture and scene. Your landscape photos are so perfect!

Our wattles have also started flowering, we also have your gums, but I cannot go out walking on my own to capture them :-(
September 4th, 2025  
Wylie
@ludwigsdiana so disappointing for you to not be able to access what is on your doorstep. This area is 5min from home and always provides something. That said, I do prefer the walk in company rather than alone even here - not that there's any real danger.
September 4th, 2025  
Rob Z
Our wattles are just starting - definitely a favourite time of the year - the tiny terrestrial orchids also appear now. I love the combo of blues, yellows and oranges in your image.
September 4th, 2025  
Annie D
A beautiful scene.
September 4th, 2025  
Christina
Gorgeous landscape - the combo of colours is fabulous.
September 4th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Very iconic
September 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
September 4th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Wonderful, lovely pic👍
September 4th, 2025  
