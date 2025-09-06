Pretty ‘roo

We’ve had so many great photo ops with the kangaroos this weekend - lookout there will be a few photos coming your way.

This lady was most unfussed about us and just nicely interactive. She had a most unusual white nose and I don’t think it was age. I have seen another ‘roo around about some time ago with a similar white nose. Perhaps they’re family. Anyway she was very sweet.

Those little bobbly bits around her eye appear to be ticks. It must be very irritating, though she didn’t seem at all fussed.