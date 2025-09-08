Sign up
Previous
Photo 4089
Flamin' 'roos!
A little okka strine seems appropriate here :)
(An okka person will often appear exactly as an Australian should to people who have never been there and are therefore extremely difficult to spot for outsiders.)
BoB
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
8
3
3
365
ILCE-7M3
6th September 2025 4:30pm
sunset
kangaroos
Shirley
ace
A lovely capture and back light fav
September 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 8th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
The outline is amazing! You have chosen well and captured something really special! fav
September 8th, 2025
