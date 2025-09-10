Sign up
Previous
Photo 4091
Pied oyster catcher
It wasn't terribly happy about my taking its picture, but at least I got a few decent shots.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
10
5
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
17
10
5
365
ILCE-7M3
6th September 2025 3:22pm
Tags
bird
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflection.
September 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
He looks as though he is on a mission
September 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Trying to get away from you as fast as he can! What a brilliant capture and reflection!
September 10th, 2025
Christina
ace
Busy running away. Great action shot
September 10th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Provided you with great motion and reflection
September 10th, 2025
Wylie
ace
@onewing
@ludwigsdiana
@christinav
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thanks for the positivity, at least it's not a 'bum shot'!
September 10th, 2025
Denise Wood
great reflection :)
September 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous reflections fav
September 10th, 2025
Annie D
ace
love the reflection!
September 10th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love the reflection
September 10th, 2025
