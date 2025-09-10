Previous
Pied oyster catcher by pusspup
Photo 4091

Pied oyster catcher

It wasn't terribly happy about my taking its picture, but at least I got a few decent shots.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflection.
September 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
He looks as though he is on a mission
September 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Trying to get away from you as fast as he can! What a brilliant capture and reflection!
September 10th, 2025  
Christina ace
Busy running away. Great action shot
September 10th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Provided you with great motion and reflection
September 10th, 2025  
Wylie ace
@onewing @ludwigsdiana @christinav @30pics4jackiesdiamond thanks for the positivity, at least it's not a 'bum shot'!
September 10th, 2025  
Denise Wood
great reflection :)
September 10th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Fabulous reflections fav
September 10th, 2025  
Annie D ace
love the reflection!
September 10th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love the reflection
September 10th, 2025  
