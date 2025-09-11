Previous
Another flamin' 'roo! by pusspup
Another flamin' 'roo!

I thought it was worth a bit of a close up as well as the 'action shot' of a few days ago.
It was a bit of a magic opportunity to shoot straight into the sun here.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous lighting opportunity
September 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this, what a wonderful shot and fabulous title!
September 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
An amazing photo… a Flamin Beauty…
September 11th, 2025  
Christina ace
Beautiful backlighting
September 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 11th, 2025  
