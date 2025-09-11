Sign up
Photo 4092
Photo 4092
Another flamin' 'roo!
I thought it was worth a bit of a close up as well as the 'action shot' of a few days ago.
It was a bit of a magic opportunity to shoot straight into the sun here.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
5
3
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
4091
4092
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th September 2025 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
kangaroo
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous lighting opportunity
September 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this, what a wonderful shot and fabulous title!
September 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
An amazing photo… a Flamin Beauty…
September 11th, 2025
Christina
ace
Beautiful backlighting
September 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 11th, 2025
