Charmaine and friend by pusspup
Photo 4093

Charmaine and friend

Dodging the wet weather.
Nice to have her visit. She hasn’t been around for a while.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Maggiemae ace
A white peacock! Amazing and very special. But she does look like a turkey at the front!
September 12th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice image
September 12th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Hello, Charmaine. She must be a regular visitor for you to give her a name. And this time with partner. Fav.
September 12th, 2025  
