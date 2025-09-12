Sign up
Previous
Photo 4093
Charmaine and friend
Dodging the wet weather.
Nice to have her visit. She hasn’t been around for a while.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
3
2
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th September 2025 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peacocks
Maggiemae
ace
A white peacock! Amazing and very special. But she does look like a turkey at the front!
September 12th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice image
September 12th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Hello, Charmaine. She must be a regular visitor for you to give her a name. And this time with partner. Fav.
September 12th, 2025
