Photo 4096
Daughter and grand daughter
At the floriade today. Absolutely perfect weather.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4900
photos
239
followers
273
following
1122% complete
4096
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th September 2025 10:50am
flowers
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so sweet.
September 15th, 2025
judith deacon
So nice to see an early horticultural interest!!
September 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
So cute, already interested in the lovely flowers.
September 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 15th, 2025
