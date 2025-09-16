Sign up
Previous
Photo 4097
Blue spring flowers
I’ve never gone to the effort of finding a name for these. I’m sure one of you will know! They’re very pretty at the moment.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
6
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4901
photos
239
followers
273
following
1122% complete
View this month »
4090
4091
4092
4093
4094
4095
4096
4097
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th September 2025 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
September 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous shot, colors
September 16th, 2025
Shirley
ace
So very pretty
September 16th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
I think these pretty things may be blue spring stars
September 16th, 2025
Annie D
ace
@kjarn
I thought the same :)
Fabulous detail
@pusspup
September 16th, 2025
Karen
ace
They are lovely. Such a pretty colour blue.
September 16th, 2025
