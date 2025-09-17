Previous
Tulips by pusspup
Photo 4098

Tulips

Floriade 2025
Record first weekend attendance.
Had the grand baby in tow so not much opportunity for photography.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
They are gorgeous.
September 17th, 2025  
