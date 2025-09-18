More floriade

Previous
Tulips leading up to the Ferris wheel. The latter is there every year but I’ve yet to go on it. There’s always a big queue.
Kathy A 🇦🇺
Lovely shot, great pov
September 18th, 2025  
Chrissie
Glorious colour
September 18th, 2025  
Babs
What a beautiful display
September 18th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Very beautiful. Reminds me of my friend from Holland on 365 who is no more, I think, Ferry de Vink. He used to post so many delightful pictures of the fields covered with tulips of varied colours.
September 18th, 2025  
John Falconer
Lovely composition and image.
September 18th, 2025  
