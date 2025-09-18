Sign up
Photo 4099
More floriade
Tulips leading up to the Ferris wheel. The latter is there every year but I’ve yet to go on it. There’s always a big queue.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
5
1
Wylie
@pusspup
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th September 2025 10:21am
flowers
Kathy A 🇦🇺
Lovely shot, great pov
September 18th, 2025
Chrissie
Glorious colour
September 18th, 2025
Babs
What a beautiful display
September 18th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Very beautiful. Reminds me of my friend from Holland on 365 who is no more, I think, Ferry de Vink. He used to post so many delightful pictures of the fields covered with tulips of varied colours.
September 18th, 2025
John Falconer
Lovely composition and image.
September 18th, 2025
