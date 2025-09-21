Previous
High country woodlands by pusspup
Photo 4102

High country woodlands

We took a trip into the surrounding hills just in case there was still snow around. Apart from a half-melted snowman, we didn't find any snow.
The forest was still lovely though.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful forest, it looks so light and airy.
September 21st, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely forest for a walk
September 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice woodland.
September 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact