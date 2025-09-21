Sign up
Previous
Photo 4102
High country woodlands
We took a trip into the surrounding hills just in case there was still snow around. Apart from a half-melted snowman, we didn't find any snow.
The forest was still lovely though.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
18
3
1
365
ILCE-7M3
4th September 2025 12:30pm
landscape
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful forest, it looks so light and airy.
September 21st, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely forest for a walk
September 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice woodland.
September 21st, 2025
